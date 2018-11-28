NBA rumors: Rockets looking for "wing talent" on trade market originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The Houston Rockets nearly upset the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference finals last season, but they've been unable to carry that success and momentum into the 2018-19 campaign.

The Rockets are 9-10, which puts them in 13th place in the West standings entering Wednesday's games. In fairness to the Rockets, they are just 4.5 games out of first place.

Still, the depth and talent on this season's roster are not on par with last year, and general manager Darryl Morey is looking for a specific find of player to improve his club's fortunes.

"Houston is primarily focused on acquiring wing talent, sources said," per Kelly Iko of The Athletic. "Their trade market intensity last week, in the midst of their winning streak, was described by one source as "not in emergency mode, but not sitting back either."

The Rockets still are a strong bet to make the playoffs, but the West as a whole is better than it was last season. Teams like the Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies and Oklahoma City Thunder all are better and stronger threats to Houston should they make the postseason. The Boston Celtics, who were the favorites to win the Eastern Conference, also are struggling, but their situation is different. Unlike the Rockets, the Celtics have all the talent needed to make an NBA Finals run, they just need to figure out which lineups work best together.

Houston has been unable to replace Trevor Ariza and Luc Mbah a Moute after both left over the summer in free agency. The Carmleo Anthony experiment failed, too. Chris Paul's injury history is a concern as well.

The Rockets' championship window might have closed after they couldn't defeat the Warriors last season, and they need to make at least one move to upgrade their roster to have any chance of getting back to the conference finals.

