NBA rumors: Rockets fire player development coach after loss to Warriors

The quest to dethrone the Warriors might have broken the Houston Rockets.

Houston has been eliminated by the Warriors in three of the last four seasons, and their loss in this year's second-round might force them to rethink a number of things.

The Rockets already have let assistant coach Jeff Bzdelik go and now have let go of player development assistant coach Irv Roland, The Athletic's Sham Charania reported Friday.

The Houston Rockets have let go of player development assistant coach Irv Roland, who worked very closely with James Harden as well as Chris Paul and PJ Tucker, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 24, 2019

This is a stunning move, as Roland has been James Harden's trainer since 2016 and is very close with Chris Paul.

Speaking of the star-studded backcourt, Harden and Paul reportedly had a "tense exchange" after the Rockets' Game 6 loss to the Warriors.

The Rockets have been obsessed with knocking off the Warriors, and it looks like another defeat has made them truly head back to the drawing board.