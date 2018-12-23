NBA rumors: Rockets agree to contract with point guard Austin Rivers originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

In the last week, Austin Rivers has gone from being on the Wizards, to the Suns, to released, to now reportedly finding another new home.

The Rockets have agreed to sign Rivers for the rest of the 2018-19 season, according to Jonathan Feigan of the Houston Chronicle.

Rockets reach agreement to sign guard Austin Rivers, source said. — Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) December 23, 2018

Rivers' deal is reportedly guaranteed for the remainder of the season, according to Adrian Wojnarowski.

Rivers' deal with Rockets is guaranteed for the season, per source. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 23, 2018

Houston is in dire need of help at the point guard position. Chris Paul is out for multiple weeks with a grade 2 hamstring strain and will miss the Rockets' clash against the Warriors on Jan. 3. We can now expect to see a lot of Rivers at Oracle Arena shortly after the new year.

While Rivers is essentially replacing Paul for the time being, the two had some bad blood in the past. But according to Wojnarowski, that didn't stop the Rockets from brining in the 26-year-old.

Clearly there's some unpleasant Clippers history between Paul and Rivers but sources say there were no objections to signing Rivers with the Rockets needing backcourt depth. Paul's projected to have a 2-3 week absence with a strained hamstring. https://t.co/Rzh1YUakii — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 23, 2018

Rivers was only averaging 23.6 minutes and 7.2 points per game in Washington, down from 15.1 the year before playing for his dad on the Clippers. The Rockets (17-15) are currently seventh in the Western Conference standings.