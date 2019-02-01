NBA rumors: Rival exec believes Knicks have been told Kevin Durant is coming originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Today is Feb. 1, which means we are exactly five months away from the official start of NBA free agency.

We say "official" because we all know that the wheels are put into motion for many free-agent signings well before the clock strikes midnight ET on July 1.

The trade deadline is now six days away, and a blockbuster deal was struck on Thursday that is sure to have significant ramifications on what happens months from now.

With the Knicks trading Kristaps Porzingis, Tim Hardaway Jr., Courtney Lee and Trey Burke to Dallas, they created enough cap space to sign two max-level stars this summer.

Kevin Durant is the clear top priority for the Knicks and conventional wisdom suggests New York wouldn't part ways with Porzingis unless they were pretty confident in their chances to win the Kevin Durant sweepstakes.

Well, as Howard Beck of Bleacher Report writes:

"The only reason you can justify doing it is you have some level of certainty in your own mind that you're getting KD and Kyrie, or KD and whatever," a rival executive said.

Others were more blunt. "It means they're pretty sure they're getting KD," said a rival exec who believes the Knicks have already been told Durant is coming.

Let's be very clear here -- all of this is pure speculation at this point. Many people in the basketball world think the Knicks were crazy to trade Porzingis in the hopes they can convince the reigning two-time Finals MVP to sign on the dotted line.

But perhaps they don't even really have to do much convincing or recruiting?

The drama and headlines are aplenty right now, but things probably will calm down some once the trade deadline passes.

Yeah, right ...

