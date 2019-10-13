NBA rumors: Raptors could trade Kyle Lowry after $31M contract extension

The Warriors don't play the Raptors in an NBA Finals rematch until March, but they might see point guard Kyle Lowry before that.

Toronto recently signed Lowry to a one-year, $31 million contract extension, pushing his free agency back one year to 2021. That doesn't mean he will be a Raptor for that long, though.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said on "The Lowe Post" that "a lot of the reason Toronto signed him to the deal is he is easier to trade under contract for next year at $31 million."

It sounds like there could plenty of interest in the five-time All-Star from two intriguing Western Conference teams, too. While the two colleagues brought up the Heat and Pistons as possible destinations, Lowe and Wojnarowski also named the Clippers and Timberwolves.

This certainly could spell bad news for the Warriors. The Clippers are trying to take Golden State's crown as the kings in the West with the additions of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, and Lowry could be the icing on the cake.

Lowry played a key role for the Raptors on their way to winning their first championship in franchise history, averaging 16.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.0 rebounds per game against the Warriors.

Adding Lowry to the T-Wolves could be a tough pill to swallow for the Dubs, too. If the Warriors struggle without Klay Thompson as he rehabs his torn ACL and the new roster can't find chemistry, they could be fighting for playoff contention. Behind star big man Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota might be the team to make a leap this season.

With the departure of Leonard, the Raptors might fall in the Eastern Conference standings. It long has been speculated that president of basketball operations Masai Ujiri has wanted to tank to some degree and field a much younger roster. This could be the perfect season to do so.

Shipping Lowry to a new team would start a fresh era of basketball in Toronto. If that team is in the Western Conference, the Warriors won't be happy.

