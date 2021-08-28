NBA Rumors: Rajon Rondo set to rejoin Lakers after Grizzlies buyout

Report: Rajon Rondo set to reunite with LeBron in latest move originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Stop us if you've heard this before: Rajon Rondo is changing teams.

Less than two weeks after being traded from the Los Angeles Clippers to the Grizzlies, the veteran point guard is on the move again: Rondo has agreed to a buyout with Memphis and is expected to join the Los Angeles Lakers once he clears waivers Monday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Saturday.

Rondo spent two seasons with LeBron James and the Lakers from 2018 to 2020, earning his second NBA championship with Los Angeles in 2020. Rondo's first title came in 2008 with the Boston Celtics, his NBA home for the first nine seasons of his career.

The 35-year-old has pinballed around the league since then, playing for a whopping seven teams in a seven-year span from 2015 to 2021. He split the 2020-21 season between the Atlanta Hawks and Los Angeles Clippers, averaging 5.4 points and 4.4 assists per game.

Rondo's expected return to the Lakers isn't surprising after last season's starting point guard, Dennis Schroder, signed with the Celtics in free agency. L.A. also traded for Russell Westbrook this offseason as it aims to make another title run after a disappointing 2020-21 campaign.

Rondo's addition also likely rules out L.A. signing Isaiah Thomas despite reportedly having interest in the free-agent point guard.