NBA rumors: Quinndary Weatherspoon to get Warriors' two-way contract

Quinndary Weatherspoon reportedly has earned a spot on the Warriors’ roster after the organization plans to sign the 6-foot-3 guard to a two-way contract, The Athletic’s Shams Charania first reported the news on Sunday, citing sources.

The Golden State Warriors are planning to sign guard Quinndary Weatherspoon to a two-way contract, sources @TheAthletic @Stadium. Weatherspoon earns roster spot after starting the season with the Warriorsâ€™ G League affiliate Santa Cruz and receiving hardship call up. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 2, 2022

The Warriors cut guard Jeff Dowtin Sunday morning to free up one of the two-way spots on their roster.

On Dec. 23, Golden State signed Weatherspoon to a 10-day hardship deal to fill its roster when several players entered the NBA's health and safety protocol.

When the shorthanded Warriors played the Phoenix Suns on Christmas Day, they were without Andre Iguodala, Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Damion Lee and Moses Moody.

The absence of those Warriors players gave Weatherspoon an opportunity to showcase his skills on the big stage.

Weatherspoon came off the bench with energy and effort.

In 14 minutes, Weatherspoon scored six points on 3-of-3 shooting from the field, had one rebound, one steal and blocked a shot in the Warriors’ 116-107 win.

Steph was really impressed by Quinndary Weatherspoon's ability to "show what he's about" in today's win pic.twitter.com/4MFRiD834N — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 26, 2021

He also played some solid defense, guarding Suns’ stars Devin Booker and Chris Paul.

The young guard was ready for his Dubs' debut because he had been guarding Klay Thompson when the Splash Bro practiced with the Santa Cruz Warriors in the G League as he worked his way back from a torn Achilles.

"I've been working with Klay for three weeks now and he's been telling the organization how helping him and defending him to get him back better," Weatherspoon told reporters in Phoenix after the win. "So I kind of figured it was going to happen. I was just trying to stay ready, stay positive."

Weatherspoon was selected with the No. 49 overall pick by the San Antonio Spurs in the 2019 NBA Draft.

After two seasons with San Antonio, Golden State signed the 25-year-old, but waived him two days later.

Weatherspoon then joined Golden State’s G League affiliate in Santa Cruz where in nine games, he averaged 16.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.2 steals in 27.4 minutes.

