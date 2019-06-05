NBA rumors: Probability Kyrie Irving returns to Celtics as free agent is 'low' originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Boston Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving said in October he planned on re-signing with team, but after a tumultuous 2018-19 season that ended in disappointing fashion for the both the player and team, a reunion now appears to be a less likely scenario.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

SNY's Ian Begley wrote about Irving's free agency Wednesday, and he provided an interesting tidbit on the likelihood of the superstar point guard signing with the Celtics.

"His plans/desires today may not be the same as they are on June 30. With that said, in recent days, people around Irving have described the probability of him returning to Boston as a free agent as low. Those around Irving also said recently that he hasn't ruled out teams -- including the Knicks -- as possible destinations for him this summer, per SNY sources."

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith said Tuesday on "First Take" that Irving has "given every indication to the Brooklyn Nets that that is where he wants to go. Not the New York Knicks." Other rumors have linked Irving to a potential reunion with LeBron James on the Los Angeles Lakers, although other reports suggest that scenario is unlikely.

Irving's decision is just one part of what should be a very busy offseason for the Celtics.

Story continues

If Irving doesn't come back, does Boston re-sign backup point guard Terry Rozier? Rozier was critical of his role this season during appearances on various ESPN shows last month. Marcus Morris is an unrestricted free agent as well, and a report Tuesday indicated several teams are expected to pursue the veteran forward, including the Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers. Veteran center Al Horford also has the ability to opt out of his contract and become a free agent. Horford is the anchor of the team's defense and one of its best leaders, so losing him would be a tough blow.

And, of course, the Anthony Davis drama will continue into the summer. The New Orleans Pelicans reportedly are taking trade calls for their superstar center, and the Celtics have been linked to rumors involving Davis for years.

The Celtics have a lot of different routes to go this summer in terms of roster construction, and Irving probably will be the first domino that determines which path is taken.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.