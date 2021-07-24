NBA rumors: Possible Warriors trade target Pascal Siakam 'available'

Report: Possible Dubs trade target Siakam 'available' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

As the Warriors continue reportedly eyeing potential options with the team's two lottery picks, Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam is "considered available" in trade discussions, Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer reported Saturday citing league sources.

"Toronto, for example, could offer a package centered on the No. 4 selection and Pascal Siakam, who's considered available for trade by sources around the league. The Raptors have been categorized as one of the most active teams in predraft trade chatter, exploring all avenues from swapping their pick in a deal for an All-Star such as Beal or Damian Lillard to trading back and recouping more draft capital to embrace a post-Kyle Lowry rebuild," Fischer writes.

Fischer noted the Raptors are among the teams trying to trade for Bradley Beal, who reportedly would be atop the Warriors' wishlist for a blockbuster offseason trade.

Siakam could be an excellent fit in the Warriors' rotation, as an athletic power forward with a solid outside shot and defensive ability. Warriors fans became quite familiar with Siakam as he helped Kawhi Leonard and the Raptors take down the Warriors in the 2019 NBA Finals.

The Athletic's John Hollinger reported in June that there was "widespread expectation" that the Warriors were shopping the No. 7 overall pick and James Wiseman this offseason for potential trades, and mentioned Siakam as a possible option.

Siakam would require a less substantial trade package than a perennial All-Star like Beal or Damian Lillard, especially after the 27-year-old saw a slight regression during the pandemic-shortened 2020-21 NBA season.

The forward also had shoulder surgery in June to repair a torn labrum, and is expected to be out for five months per the Raptors' announcement. That could complicate potential trade discussions with teams, as he likely would miss at least a month of regular-season action in 2021-22.

Until draft night, the Warriors will be mentioned in any and all trade conversations. The team hopes to return to being a championship contender this season, and has a package of assets that could be flipped into another proven starting-caliber play at least.

Siakam could be a great addition, but whether the Warriors are willing to part with Wiseman and a first-round pick to get him remains to be seen.

