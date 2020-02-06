NBA Rumors: Pistons rebuff Celtics' trade offer for Christian Wood

If the Boston Celtics don't make a move before Thursday's 3 p.m. ET NBA trade deadline, it won't be for lack of trying.

The Celtics proposed a trade to the Detroit Pistons involving big man Christian Wood but were turned away, The Athletic's James Edwards III reported Thursday morning.

It's unclear what the Celtics offered Detroit for Wood, but the Pistons appear reluctant to make any moves, as they reportedly plan to hang onto center Andre Drummond.

Yahoo Sources: With just under five hours left, there's an increased likelihood Andre Drummond will remain a member of the Detroit Pistons past the trade deadline. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 6, 2020

Wood fits the mold of a player the C's could target ahead of the deadline: A young big man on a cheap contract who could provide some frontcourt depth.

The 6-foot-10 power forward is averaging 10.5 points and 5.3 rebounds this season while playing 18 minutes per game and is making just $1.6 million on the final year of his contract.

Boston is playing its cards close to the vest, though: The club reportedly isn't interested in trading its five "core" players and also may be wary of disrupting its positive team chemistry.

Danny Ainge reportedly still is putting feelers out as the 3 p.m. deadline nears, however.

UPDATE (11:20 a.m. ET): The Athletic's Jay King reports Wood likely will stay in Detroit, and that the Houston Rockets had interest in the 24-year-old, as well.

Hearing Wood will likely stay put - and that the Celtics and Rockets are among the teams that have shown interest in him. https://t.co/lvb408ICvF — Jay King (@ByJayKing) February 6, 2020

