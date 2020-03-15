NBA rumors: Pistons' Christian Wood tests positive for coronavirus

The NBA is a very small world, and over the last few days, it seems to be getting even smaller.

Wednesday's news that Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the COVID-19 virus completely shut down the league for a minimum of 30 days.

Donovan Mitchell tested positive the next day, once again reminding everyone of the close quarters in which a basketball team travels.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

On Saturday afternoon, the league was hit with a third case when Detroit Pistons big man Christian Wood joined the list of players who tested positive for the coronavirus, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported, citing sources.

Detroit Pistons‘ Christian Wood has tested positive for coronavirus, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Wood had 30 and 11 rebounds against Rudy Gobert on Saturday night before a career-high 32 on Wednesday.



Sources say Wood has shown no symptoms and is doing well.



— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 15, 2020

According to Charania, Wood has yet to show any symptoms from the virus.

The 24-year-old power forward is having a breakout season for the Pistons, including a stunning 30-point, 11-rebound double-double against Gobert and the Jazz on March 7.

Six days earlier, Wood dropped 20 points and 12 rebounds in the Pistons' loss to the Kings at Golden 1 Center.

The league is filled with these crossovers and connections, but speculating on when and how a player contracted the virus is dangerous. These individuals travel constantly, are surrounded by thousands of people, interact with team personnel, media members and countless other people.

Story continues

Trying to decipher the who and when of contraction is complicated and perhaps impossible to pinpoint.

[RELATED: Kings-Pelicans ref reportedly tests negative]

There is a direct link with the Kings playing the Pistons, but it was before Detroit faced the Jazz. Sacramento also played the Washington Wizards on March 3, four days after they played Gobert and the Jazz.

As of Friday afternoon, the Kings confirmed that none of their players had shown symptoms of the virus. All team activities have been suspended until Monday, March 16 and the players have been asked to stay home during this time.

NBA rumors: Pistons' Christian Wood tests positive for coronavirus originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area