NBA rumors: Patrick McCaw signs two-year offer sheet with Cavaliers

The long Patrick McCaw saga appears to be nearing a conclusion.

The Warriors restricted free agent wing is signing a two-year, $6M offer sheet with the Cleveland Cavaliers, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported.

McCaw has effectively held out from joining the Warriors this year, choosing not to sign a contract with the defending champions. He has reportedly been working out in St. Louis, and now has a contract offer in hand from the rebuilding Cavs.

As McCaw is a restricted free agent, the Warriors can match any offer and retain him if they so choose. Yahoo's Chris Haynes reported last week that the Dubs intend to match any offer.

The ball is now in Golden State's hands. We'll see what they choose to do.