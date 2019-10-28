NBA rumors: Patrick Beverley told Steph Curry 'next five years are mine'

Clippers guard Patrick Beverley talks a lot of trash.

It's what he does.

And he had a lot to say during the Clippers' 141-122 opening night win over the Warriors at Chase Center last Thursday, when he played a big part in Steph Curry committing eight turnovers.

As Sean Deveney of Heavy.com writes:

"You had the last five years," Beverley told Curry, according to a source. "The next five years are mine."

To that, Curry laughed and replied, "Aren't you 31?"

Beverley, in fact, is 31, and is under contract through the 2021-22 season. He's clearly excited about the Clippers' present and future, with good reason.

And the two-time All-Defensive selection didn't stop running his mouth after the final horn sounded, as Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports wrote last Friday:

In the Clippers' locker room, Patrick Beverley was having some fun with some of the arena staff workers who help tidy up the facility.

"Y'all a little different without KD, I see," Beverley playfully jabbed. "Uh-huh, y'all cheated long enough. It's OK. Y'all had a good run. Back to reality."

You could say that karma came back around, as Beverley fouled out during the Clippers' surprising loss to the Suns in Phoenix on Saturday night.

In case you are wondering -- the Warriors next play the Clippers on Jan. 10.

