NBA rumors: Otto Porter, other Warriors free agents drawing Lakers interest

Report: Lakers interested in Porter, other Warriors free agents

The expensive core of LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis have the Los Angeles Lakers strapped for cash heading into 2022 NBA free agency.

Working with a limited checkbook, the Lakers reportedly have interest in former Warriors players Otto Porter Jr., Juan Toscano-Anderson and Nemanja Bjelica, per Jovan Buha of The Athletic.

Buha listed Porter as one of eight players the Lakers are considering to target with their full taxpayer mid-level exception, estimated at $6.5 million. The other players on that list? Nicolas Batum, Gary Harris, T.J. Warren, Caleb Martin, Cody Martin and Danuel House.

But the Lakers’ interest in players who contributed to the Warriors’ 2021-22 championship doesn’t stop there. Per Buha, Los Angeles is intrigued by Nemanja Bjelica and Juan Toscano-Anderson to sign as a partial mid-level exception or minimum contracts.

Porter signed for the veteran minimum with Golden State last summer and is now an unrestricted free agent. He averaged 8.2 points and 5.7 rebounds in 22.2 minutes per game during the regular season and played a crucial defensive role in the playoffs, averaging nearly one steal per game while shooting 40.4 percent from deep.

The Warriors didn’t extend a qualifying offer to Toscano-Anderson or Bjelica on Wednesday, making both players unrestricted free agents.

Toscano-Anderson had a limited role off the bench, but he provided Golden State with immediate energy and athleticism when on the court. The Oakland native also represented the Warriors at the 2022 NBA Slam Dunk Contest.

Like Porter, Bjelica signed a one-year contract for the minimum last summer. He logged 6.1 points per game and drained triples at a 36.2 percent clip in 71 regular-season games.

The Lakers will have the opportunity to scoop one or more of the former Warriors players when the NBA free agency period officially begins at 3 p.m. Thursday.

