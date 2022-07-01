NBA rumors: Otto Porter Jr., Raptors agree to two-year contract
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Toronto RaptorsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Otto Porter Jr.LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Report: Porter agrees to two-year deal with Raptors originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea
Otto Porter Jr. reportedly is the latest Warriors player to leave the Bay.
One day after Juan Toscano-Anderson and Gary Payton II found other homes, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports that Porter has agreed to sign a two-year contract with the Toronto Raptors.
Haynes reports that the second year of the contract is a player option.
In his lone season with the Warriors, Porter averaged 8.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 22.2 minutes per contest.
This story will be updated.