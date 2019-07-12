NBA rumors: Nuggets want Andre Iguodala, but asking price too high

In August 2012, the Denver Nuggets acquired Andre Iguodala in a four-team trade.

The Nuggets reportedly are hoping for a reunion with the three-time NBA champion, but there appears to be a roadblock.

Here is where things stand:

To this point, I'm told this is what has deterred Denver. The Nuggets have had significant interest but saw the price as too high. https://t.co/4oKWeS0x6E — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) July 12, 2019

On a long list of teams interested in Andre Iguodala - Lakers, Rockets, Mavericks, Clippers, etc. - don't forget Denver. The Nuggets want to bring Iguodala back to the Mile High ... as revealed in last week's @nytimes newsletter. Sign-ups here: https://t.co/KwfHrDo8bs pic.twitter.com/IJONATNmdI — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) July 12, 2019

Even though the 2015 NBA Finals MVP will turn 36 years old in late January, he remains very valuable. It makes perfect sense for the Grizzlies -- who acquired a 2024 first-round pick from the Warriors (top-four protected) in the deal that sent Iguodala to Memphis -- to be seeking an additional first-round selection.

Houston's No. 1 priority is to acquire Iguodala, league sources told Sam Amick of The Athletic.

The Lakers and Clippers are title contenders and adding the 2012 All-Star could put either team in the driver seat.

The Nuggets finished in second place in the Western Conference last season and have high aspirations moving forward.

Iguodala is a hot commodity, and the Grizzlies know they hold the leverage.

During the 2012-13 season in Denver, he averaged 13.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.7 steals, while shooting 45 percent overall.

In the first round of the 2013 playoffs against the Warriors, Iguodala increased those numbers to 18.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 2.0 steals, on 50 percent from the field and over 48 percent from deep.

The two-time All-Defensive selection then joined Golden State in free agency and spent the past six seasons with the Dubs.

We don't know where Iguodala will spend the 2019-20 season and we don't know what will happen the following year. But we do know that his No. 9 jersey will hang in the rafters at Chase Center.

