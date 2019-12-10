NBA rumors: 'No world' where Andre Iguodala gets buyout from Grizzlies

The Warriors faced Andre Iguodala and the Grizzlies on Monday night.

Oh wait, the 2015 NBA Finals MVP -- although he is on the roster and is getting paid by Memphis -- effectively isn't a member of the Grizzlies.

I really wish the Grizzlies would just put Andre Iguodala into the game. I miss watching him play — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) December 10, 2019

He almost assuredly will not finish the season with Memphis, but it won't be because the Grizzlies buy him out.

The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor has the latest intel:

As much as the Lakers would love for Iguodala to get bought out, I'm told there's no world in which that happens. The Grizzlies will trade Iguodala-it's only a matter of when and to whom. According to a source, Memphis is open to any type of trade package, including deals that bring back a long-term salary.

This makes perfect sense from a Grizzlies perspective, as there most likely will be a bidding war for Iguodala's services between contending teams as we get closer to the Feb. 7 trade deadline.

The Warriors sent Memphis a 2024 first-round pick (top-four protected) in the Iguodala trade in July, and the Grizzlies understandably want to acquire an additional asset.

As for Iguodala's perspective -- it's safe to assume he would prefer a buyout so that way he could sign with whoever he wants. But as he told NBC Sports Bay Area's Monte Poole in late September:

"At this point, the only buyout that makes sense -- if I'm speaking on someone else's behalf, thinking as an agent -- is you don't leave money on the table."

So the three-time NBA champion doesn't want to give back any of his $17.2 million for this season, and the Grizzlies don't want to strike a buyout agreement.

[RELATED: Andre remembers Steph scoring 42 after playing 18 holes]

We shall see if either side softens their stance in the coming weeks and months, but the logical outcome will be a trade in late January or early February.

As they say, deadlines spur action.

