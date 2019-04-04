NBA rumors: Nick Young to receive Warriors championship ring on Friday originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Nick Young will be at Oracle Arena on Friday night.

Why?

Because the former Warriors shooting guard will receive his 2018 championship ring just before tipoff between the Warriors and Cavs, per Mark Medina of the Bay Area News Group.

Nick Young will get his Warriors championship ring at tomorrow's Warriors-Cavs game at Oracle Arena — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) April 4, 2019

Swaggy P -- or "Swag Champ" -- has only appeared in four NBA games this season.

At this moment I Morph into swag Champ pic.twitter.com/jBjPPctio7 — Nick Young (@NickSwagyPYoung) June 12, 2018

He signed with the Nuggets in mid-December and was waived just before the new year.

He will turn 34 years old on June 1 and it's possible that his NBA career is over.

Young averaged 7.3 points last season with Golden State while shooting 37.7 percent from deep.

If you aren't following him on social media, you are missing out:

Boring as final four nobody wanna see all defense schools — Nick Young (@NickSwagyPYoung) March 31, 2019

