NBA rumors: Nick Young to receive Warriors championship ring on Friday

Nick Young will be at Oracle Arena on Friday night.

Why?

Because the former Warriors shooting guard will receive his 2018 championship ring just before tipoff between the Warriors and Cavs, per Mark Medina of the Bay Area News Group.

Swaggy P -- or "Swag Champ" -- has only appeared in four NBA games this season.

He signed with the Nuggets in mid-December and was waived just before the new year.

He will turn 34 years old on June 1 and it's possible that his NBA career is over.

Young averaged 7.3 points last season with Golden State while shooting 37.7 percent from deep.

