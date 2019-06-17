NBA rumors: Nets' latest move opens more cap space amid Kyrie Irving speculation originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The Brooklyn Nets sure are operating like a superstar (or two) is coming when NBA free agency opens June 30.

The Nets on Monday declined to make Rondae Hollis-Jefferson a qualifying offer, which makes the young forward eligible for unrestricted free agency and opens up a bit of salary cap space in the process.

After Brooklyn declines to make a qualifying offer, F Rondae Hollis-Jefferson will become an unrestricted free agent, league sources tell ESPN. Hollis-Jefferson, 24, defends multiple positions well. For now, Nets have $46M in cap space. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 17, 2019

Kyrie Irving is the superstar free agent who's been linked to the Nets most often in rumors over the last month or so, and a report from the Boston Herald last week, citing a source, said Irving is "prepared to sign" with Brooklyn. However, Irving and the Celtics will meet at least once more before free agency to discuss his future, per The Athletic.

The Nets wouldn't be a top contender in the Eastern Conference simply by adding Irving to their talented young core. Another established star would have to join him in Brooklyn for the franchise to have a realistic shot at a championship. Nearly $50 million in cap space isn't enough for two max-contract free agents, but if the Nets didn't extend a qualifying offer to All-Star point guard D'Angelo Russell, they would have a lot more cap space for two marquee free agents.

Nets decision to non-tender RHJ is coming about a week & a half early, but seemed fait accompli with Brooklyn clearing salary to go after free agents. Brooklyn's real decision point comes with D'Angelo Russell. They'll have $47.4M in space w/ Russell on the books. $67.5M without. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) June 17, 2019

Russell, who's a restricted free agent this summer, is the Nets' best asset at the moment, so losing him for nothing would be pretty foolish unless the team had assurances two big-name free agents were coming. An Irving/Russell pairing also doesn't make much sense -- both are score-first point guards, and Brooklyn would be wise to have at least one pass-first and/or excellent defensive guard starting in its backcourt.

What we do know is the Nets have tons of financial flexibility to make trades and/or major free-agent signings over the next few weeks. The future appears bright in Brooklyn -- a welcoming sight for a franchise whose draft capital had been crippled for years by the infamous 2013 trade with the Celtics.

