NBA Rumors: Nets having 'internal debate' about signing Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving reportedly has signaled he's leaving the Boston Celtics in free agency, with an apparent desire to join the Brooklyn Nets.

But is that feeling mutual?

The Nets are still interested in signing both Irving and Kevin Durant this offseason, the New York Post's Brian Lewis reported Wednesday night. Lewis then added this:

The Post has confirmed Brooklyn might have qualms about signing the enigmatic Irving if he isn't bringing the injured Durant with him.

Durant, who can decline his player option with the Golden State Warriors and enter free agency this summer, is expected to miss the entire 2019-20 season with an Achilles injury. That changes everything for teams like Brooklyn and the New York Knicks that had dreams of Irving and Durant playing together next season.

Lewis suggested the Nets are at least somewhat wary how things played out with Irving in Boston this season, adding that "other teams had already backed off of pursuing Irving with similar concerns over the way things went awry in Boston."

Brooklyn also currently has an All-Star point guard in 23-year-old D'Angelo Russell, whom Lewis notes is a "younger and cheaper option" than Irving. Russell also told Lewis he wants to be "a Net for life."

Irving is a 27-year-old superstar in his prime, and even if the Nets can't land Durant, it's hard to believe they'd pass on signing a player of his caliber. But Lewis' report coupled with Adrian Wojnarowski's similar suggestion Wednesday on ESPN hints that Irving-to-Brooklyn isn't a slam dunk yet.

