NBA Rumors: Nets 'going hard' after Anthony Davis-Kyrie Irving pairing

The Celtics' desire to trade for Anthony Davis as a way of convincing Kyrie Irving to stay in Boston is a pretty good idea.

... So much so that the Brooklyn Nets reportedly are adopting it.

The Nets, whose interest in signing Irving in free agency this summer is well-documented, are "going as hard after Anthony Davis as anybody," Chris Broussard said recently on FOX Sports 1.

"A package of like D'Angelo Russell, Jarrett Allen, who's a nice piece, shot-blocker, athletic at the rim, nice for this day and age in basketball. They've got the 17th and 27th pick.

"Now, Brooklyn, their dream is to pair AD with Kyrie. They really only want to try to get AD if they got Kyrie, because that will help them keep AD. If they can get Kyrie to agree, 'I'll go to Brooklyn if you get AD,' then Brooklyn makes that kind of offer for Anthony Davis."

Irving and Davis are good friends, so Brooklyn's logic makes sense on its surface. Russell's departure also would allow Irving to be the Nets' primary ball-handler and avoid any clashes over playing time.

But swinging a trade with the New Orleans Pelicans for Davis and inking Irving might be easier said than done. Russell is a pending restricted free agent and likely would have to agree to a sign-and-trade, and if draft picks are part of the deal, Brooklyn may have to try to land Davis before Irving even hits free agency and hope the Celtics star keeps his word to join AD.

In simpler terms, it appears Irving's suitors (the Celtics included) view two of his close friends -- Davis and Kevin Durant -- as potential bargaining chips to sway the All-Star guard into joining them.

