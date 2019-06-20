NBA rumors: Nets debate signing Kyrie Irving if Kevin Durant not in tow originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

There was a development Wednesday night in the "Kyrie Irving to the Brooklyn Nets" narrative that certainly will be of interest to Warriors fans.

Why?

Because it involves Kevin Durant.

Brian Lewis of the New York Post has the details:

The question is if they can't land Durant, do they still want Irving? Especially if they have to lose D'Angelo Russell - their own 23-year-old homegrown All-Star - to get him?

It's a question that has turned into a civil war among the fan base. It also has become an internal debate the Nets are having right now.

The Post has confirmed Brooklyn might have qualms about signing the enigmatic Irving if he isn't bringing the injured Durant with him.

Hmmmmmm.

Last week, Brian Bulpett of the Boston Herald reported that Kyrie is prepared to sign with the Nets in free agency.

Then on Tuesday, there was more smoke:

Irving has been communicative and forthright with top Celtics officials since the season ended, with private and public signals that he will leave the organization in free agency - likely for the Brooklyn Nets, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. https://t.co/EupfcYxhsg — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 18, 2019

The Nets strongly believe they are the frontrunners to sign Kyrie Irving when free agency commences June 30, league sources say. That and much more en route in a SLAMMED edition of your @nytimes NBA newsletter that will be invading inboxes soon — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 19, 2019

The latest news makes you wonder if the Nets have learned that KD is not going to sign with Brooklyn. If that is in fact true, perhaps they are going to pull out of the Kyrie sweepstakes altogether.

That certainly would be a crazy twist and would have a pretty big domino effect.

Would Kyrie consider going back to the Celtics? What about a reunion with LeBron James on the Lakers? Is a Kyrie-KD duo with the Knicks still a possibility?

The Warriors -- like everybody else -- are completely in the dark when it comes to Durant's plans. It's only been a week since the two-time NBA Finals MVP underwent surgery on his ruptured right Achilles, and the 10-time All-Star most likely needs some extra time to figure out his future.

That is completely understandable given what he is going through, and what lies ahead for KD when it comes to rehab.

As for news that pertains to Kyrie, you should expect the next couple of weeks to be quite the roller coaster.

