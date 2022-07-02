NBA rumors: Nets' asking price for Kevin Durant trade revealed, and it's huge

Nets' reported asking price for Kevin Durant trade revealed, and it's huge originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

NBA free agency is underway, but the biggest storyline in the league right now is the future of Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant and where he will be traded.

The two-time NBA Finals MVP has formally requested a trade, and two of the team's on his reported list of preferred destinations are the Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns.

The real question here is what do the Nets want in return for Durant. He's 34 years old, but when healthy he remains one of the top three players in the world. A strong case could be made that Durant is actually the best player in the league.

Celtics Talk: What does Malcolm Brogdon's addition mean for Celtics, Marcus Smart? | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

Therefore, the Nets' return package for Durant could be historically large.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst provided an update on this subject during an appearance on "SportsCenter".

"There are a number of teams that have made interesting offers," Windhorst said. "From what I've been told, the Nets are telling teams that they want a young star player and they're looking for at least three first-round draft picks."

Windhorst later added: "That seems to be a baseline where you would start: A star player and a bevy of picks."

The Nets could go in several different directions with a Durant trade. They could pursue assets for the future, such as first-rounders and young players. They also could prioritize established veterans who could help Brooklyn contend in the Eastern Conference next season.

Brooklyn also doesn't have to rush this process. Durant has very little leverage because his four-year contract extension worth $194 million begins with the 2022-23 campaign. He's not anywhere close to free agency. The Nets can take their time and survey the landscape before moving on what they feel is the best possible return.