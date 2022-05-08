NBA rumors: Mike Brown agrees to four-year contract to be Kings' next coach

Report: Brown leaving Dubs, agrees to become Kings' coach originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Assistant Mike Brown soon will be leaving Steve Kerr's coaching staff.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Sunday, citing sources, that Brown and the Kings have agreed to a four-year contract for the longtime Warriors assistant to become the next head coach in Sacramento.

The Sacramento Kings have agreed with Golden State assistant Mike Brown on a four-year contract to become the franchiseâ€™s next coach, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 8, 2022

This story will be updated.