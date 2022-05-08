NBA rumors: Mike Brown agrees to four-year contract to be Kings' next coach

Ali Thanawalla
Report: Brown leaving Dubs, agrees to become Kings' coach originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Assistant Mike Brown soon will be leaving Steve Kerr's coaching staff.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Sunday, citing sources, that Brown and the Kings have agreed to a four-year contract for the longtime Warriors assistant to become the next head coach in Sacramento.

This story will be updated.

