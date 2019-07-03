NBA Rumors: Mavs among 'a few' teams pursuing free agent Marcus Morris originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Outside superstar Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris is one of the top NBA free agents still on the market.

And it appears he's not short on suitors.

The Dallas Mavericks are "showing interest" in signing the former Boston Celtics forward in free agency and also are eyeing free-agent guard Danny Green, Mike Fisher of 247 Sports reported Tuesday.

Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News confirmed Fisher's report, but reported the Mavs may have to get in line for Morris.

Confirmed Mavs' interest in Marcus Morris, first reported by @fishsports, but also am told Mavs have "a few ahead" of Morris. Mavs are not expecting Danny Green news until tomorrow at soonest. — Brad Townsend (@townbrad) July 3, 2019

Morris, who turns 30 in September, averaged 13.9 points and 6.1 rebounds per game for the Celtics last season while shooting a career-high 44.7 points per game. He also can defend multiple positions and would be a solid addition as a mid-level exception signing for any championship contender.

The Celtics agreed to deals with three big men in recent days, so it's unlikely Morris returns to Boston. But he'd be an intriguing fit for the Mavs, who are building around young stars Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis.

Morris likely will have to wait for Leonard to sign before landing a deal, but it sounds like there are several clubs ready to pounce.

