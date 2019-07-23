NBA Rumors: Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown both 'honored to even be under consideration' for Team USA

With star player after star player withdrawing their names from Team USA's FIBA World Cup roster, two Celtics are reportedly honored to even be under consideration.

Per sources close to both players, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart are "Honored to even be under consideration" and "would be thrilled to represent the United States this summer and beyond". — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) July 23, 2019

Scroll to continue with content Ad

According to The Athletic's Joe Vardon, Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown were on a 'short list' of players under consideration to replace the growing number of withdrawing stars, and Smart has already been added to the training camp roster, per Shams Charania.

Smart will join fellow teammates Kemba Walker and Jayson Tatum on the roster, and if Brown eventually gets an invite, the Celtics could have a third of the final roster representing the franchise. A final roster spot isn't guaranteed for any of them -- though Walker and Tatum have to be near locks at this point -- but it could be a good opportunity for four of Boston's key players to get acclimated to each other before training camp starts in September.

Smart then tweeted his appreciation for the opportunity he has this summer.

Story continues

I love playin don't matter where. But playing for @usabasketball is somethin I've been a part of for a while. I take it serious & am 🙏🏾 to even be thought of. ☘️ is everything to me. But to wear 🇺🇸 means the world to me. To do it w my teammates @KembaWalker & @jaytatum0 is 🔥 🔥 — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) July 23, 2019

Here's an updated roster at the roster:

Guards:

Kemba Walker, Boston Celtics

Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers

Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz

Kyle Lowry, Toronto Raptors

Marcus Smart, Boston Celtics











Wings:

Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Harrison Barnes, Sacramento Kings

P.J. Tucker, Houston Rockets









Bigs:

Kevin Love, Cleveland Cavaliers

Andre Drummond, Detroit Pistons

Myles Turner, Indiana Pacers

Kyle Kuzma, Los Angeles Lakers

Paul Millsap, Denver Nuggets

Brook Lopez, Milwaukee Bucks













Out of the 15 players on this list, 12 will make the trip to China to play in the World Cup.

It'd be surprising to see Damian Lillard and Kyle Lowry opt to play. Lillard due to the load he carries on a year-to-year basis in Portland, and Lowry because he's getting up there in age and next season is a contract year for him. Kevin Love could be another player to back out due to his injury problems last year as well.

The summer is a time for NBA players to rest up and prepare for the coming 82-game grind. While it's probably in the best interest for older players to get more rest, younger players are working out most days already. They might as well put their energy into game action that can help their development.

As the roster continues to take shape before the start of training camp at the beginning of August, the FIBA World Cup may very well be must-watch TV for Celtics fans hoping to get a sneak-peak at their team's core group of players.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

NBA Rumors: Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown both 'honored to even be under consideration' for Team USA originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston