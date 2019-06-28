NBA Rumors: Magic preparing offer to re-sign possible Celtics target Nikola Vucevic originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The Celtics certainly could use a big man, especially if Al Horford signs elsewhere in free agency as expected. But it appears there may be one less option on the board.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Magic are preparing a four-year offer to re-sign center Nikola Vucevic, according to Marc Stein of The New York Times. Vucevic was rumored to be one of the Celtics' "top priorities" this summer.

The Orlando Magic are preparing a four-year offer believed to be in excess of $90 million to their All-Star center Nikola Vucevic in hopes of completing a deal shortly after Sunday's opening bell in free agency, league sources say — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 28, 2019

Vucevic would be a perfect addition to a Celtics team that traded the 6-foot-10 Aron Baynes and presumably no longer will have Horford. The 2018-19 All-Star averaged career highs in points (20.8) and rebounds (12) a season ago.

Not all hope is lost if the C's miss out on Vucevic, however. Boston has been linked to Clint Capela in recent weeks and could pull off a three-team deal to land the Rockets center.

In non-big-man news, the Celtics also reportedly are the frontrunners to land star point guard Kemba Walker when free agency begins on Sunday. So even if Vucevic returns to Orlando, expect a busy summer for Danny Ainge and Co.

Story continues

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.