NBA rumors: Li-Ning pushing for lucrative contract with D'Angelo Russell

Well this certainly could impact the narrative surrounding the drama between the NBA and China.

Chinese brand Li-Ning is trying to sign Warriors guard D'Angelo Russell to a lucrative contract, Marc Stein of The New York Times reported Thursday morning.

Basketball development of a different sort from China: The Li-Ning brand Way of Wade has been pushing to close a lucrative deal with new Warriors guard D'Angelo Russell to make Russell a brand ambassador, according to industry sources — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) October 17, 2019

This has been in the works for awhile now, as NBC Sports Bay Area's Logan Murdock tweeted the following Oct. 1:

Sneaker free agent D'Angelo Russell is rocking Li Ning Way of Wade shoes today. When asked about when he'll make a decision on a brand, he said "we'll see." pic.twitter.com/5ZhaFfRXNc — Logan Murdock (@loganmmurdock) October 1, 2019

But the timing of this news -- considering the precarious situation the NBA finds itself in with China following Rockets general manager Daryl Morey's controversial tweet -- is quite surprising.

If Russell ultimately teams up with Li-Ning, he will compete in the shoe game with teammate Klay Thompson, who has a deal with Anta.

Future Hall of Fame guard Dwyane Wade signed with Li-Ning back in 2012, and agreed to a lifetime contract in July 2018.

Blazers guard CJ McCollum also has an endorsement deal with the company.

