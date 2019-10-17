NBA rumors: Li-Ning pushing for lucrative contract with D'Angelo Russell

Drew Shiller
NBC Sports BayArea

Well this certainly could impact the narrative surrounding the drama between the NBA and China.

Chinese brand Li-Ning is trying to sign Warriors guard D'Angelo Russell to a lucrative contract, Marc Stein of The New York Times reported Thursday morning.

This has been in the works for awhile now, as NBC Sports Bay Area's Logan Murdock tweeted the following Oct. 1:

But the timing of this news -- considering the precarious situation the NBA finds itself in with China following Rockets general manager Daryl Morey's controversial tweet -- is quite surprising.

If Russell ultimately teams up with Li-Ning, he will compete in the shoe game with teammate Klay Thompson, who has a deal with Anta.

Future Hall of Fame guard Dwyane Wade signed with Li-Ning back in 2012, and agreed to a lifetime contract in July 2018.

Blazers guard CJ McCollum also has an endorsement deal with the company.

