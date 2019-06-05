NBA rumors: LeBron James could ask for trade if Lakers miss on roster moves originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

LeBron James' first run at dethroning the Warriors from the top of the Western Conference didn't go as planned, and he might not be long for life in Los Angeles.

James' Lakers got off to a decent start through the first two months of the 2018-19 season, but they fell apart after the star injured his groin on Christmas Day against the Warriors, causing James to miss the playoffs for the first time since his second year in the NBA.

In order for the Lakers to challenge the Warriors next season, Rob Pelinka (or whoever runs that train wreck of an organization) must find a way to sign one of this summer's marquee free agents. If the Purple and Gold can't lure either Kyrie Irving, Kawhi Leonard or Jimmy Butler, they must turn their attention to trading for the likes of Anthony Davis, Bradley Beal or ... Chris Paul (gulp).

The Lakers have a lot of promising young talent, but they'll need more to contend for a title in Year 2 of the James era. If they miss out this summer, though, could James leave?

From what the Los Angeles Times' Bill Plaschke is hearing, it's a possibility the James era could end before it really gets started.

"I'm hearing that, if they whiff on free agency, and if they whiff on a trade -- which I don't know how likely that is, but if that happens, they've got big trouble with LeBron," Plaschke said on ESPN LA, via Pro Basketball Talk. "Why would LeBron -- I mean, the LeBron era could be over before it starts here.

"I heard this for the first time yesterday. Somebody very connected said, 'You know what, if they whiff, LeBron's going to say either, 'I'm out of here,' or 'Get me out of here,' or the Lakers better just might as well just get him out of here.' "

Let's just get this out of the way: There's next to a zero percent chance that James will ask for a trade.

Whether or not the Lakers land another marquee star, asking to be traded just isn't James' style.

Also, it feels like one way or another, the Lakers will find a way to get James a running mate.

James' first year out West wasn't pretty, but after a whole postseason to rest his aging body, he'll be ready to take another shot at the Warriors next season.