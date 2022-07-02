NBA rumors: Leandro Barbosa leaving Warriors, takes Kings' assistant job

Report: Barbosa leaving Warriors for assistant job with Kings originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

At least one member of the Warriors is following Mike Brown to Sacramento.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania, citing sources, reported that Leandro Barbosa, who had been serving as a player development coach for the Warriors the past two seasons, will be an assistant coach for the Kings under Brown.

As Brown – who was hired as the Kings’ new coach after serving as Steve Kerr’s top assistant in Golden State since 2016 – fills out his coaching staff, he turned to someone he was familiar with in Barbosa.

Barbosa spent two seasons toward the tail end of his career with the Warriors, winning a championship in 2015. He averaged 7.1 points per game in his first season and 6.4 points per game in his second year in Golden State, serving as a pivotal bench player.

Dubbed the “Brazilian Blur,” Barbosa entered the coaching ranks with the Warriors after retiring in 2020.

He’ll reportedly receive a bigger role as an assistant on the Kings, as he and Brown will look to bring over some of the winning culture they experienced with the Warriors.

