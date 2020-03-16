In the NBA, traveling is bad.

But on Sunday, the league reportedly is allowing a little bit of traveling.

The Athletic's Shams Charania and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported, citing sources, that the NBA will allow players to leave their team's markets and travel to their home cities.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The NBA has informed its 30 teams that, effective Monday, players are able to travel out of market with consultation from their respective teams, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 16, 2020

NBA has sent memo to teams telling them that players can leave respective cities during hiatus, league source tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 16, 2020

While the players are free to go home, Charania reported, citing sources, that there are rules that need to be abided by.

Sources: Players who travel out of team's market during NBA season hiatus must: Provide whereabouts; remain home, do social distancing. Team permitted to pay for certain travel.



Teams also encouraged to establish daily health/basketball check-ins (such as via FaceTime, Skype). https://t.co/9uoboDoJ8L



— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 16, 2020

While NBA commissioner Adam Silver initially stated that the NBA hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic could last at least 30 days, that timetable took a big hit Sunday. After the Center for Deisease Control recommended no gatherings of 50 or more people for the next eight weeks, Wojnarowski spoke to several NBA owners and executives who believes the best-case scenario for a resumption of the season is mid-to-late June.

Story continues

[RELATED: Steph calls for social distancing]

Yes, NBA players have been given the green light to travel home. But under the current circumstances, it's probably not the best idea to go through an airport and get on a plane right now.

NBA rumors: League to allow players to travel home during long hiatus originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area