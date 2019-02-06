NBA rumors: Latest news, updates, reported deals from 2019 trade deadline originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Keep your eyes glued to Twitter if you're an NBA fan right now.

The 2019 NBA trade deadline has teams gunning for the Warriors, and stocking assets for an Anthony Davis trade or situating themselves for big names like Kevin Durant in free agency.

Here in the Bay Area, will the Warriors make a move to fill their final roster spot? Will the Kings find a trade partner to get them back into the playoffs?

Tune in here throughout the trade deadline for the latest news, rumors and updates before it comes to an end on Thursday at 3 p.m. ET.

Wednesday

7:31 p.m. PT: The Kings reportedly weren't done.

The Kings are trading Justin Jackson and Zach Randolph to the Mavericks for Harrison Barnes, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 7, 2019

The Kings want to make a long-term play to keep Barnes, who has a player-option on his $25M deal for the 2019-20, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/teCw98MfAY — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 7, 2019

Barnes returns to Northern California, after spending the first four seasons of his career with the Warriors.

5:05 p.m. PT: The Sacramento Kings, Houston Rockets and Cleveland Cavaliers have agreed to a three-team trade that will send Iman Shumpert to Houston, Alec Burks and a second-round pick to Sacramento, and Brandon Knight, Marquese Chriss and a protected first-round pick to Cleveland.

I can confirm that Iman Shumpert has been traded to the Rockets. Alec Burks and a second round pick to Kings. — James Ham (@James_HamNBCS) February 7, 2019

This represents the first of possibly several moves the Kings make in what should be a busy trade deadline.

4:46 p.m. PT: Otto Porter, Jr. reportedly is leaving one franchise dwelling in the Eastern Conference cellar ... and headed to another. The Chicago Bulls reportedly acquired the Georgetown product in a deal with the Washington Wizards, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

The Washington Wizards are sending Otto Porter to the Chicago Bulls for Bobby Portis and Jabari Parker, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @WatchStadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 7, 2019

The Kings had been linked to Porter, but they'll have to turn elsewhere by tomorrow's deadline.

4:19 p.m. PT: The Lakers reportedly have a back-up plan if they don't ultimately land Anthony Davis, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Lakers "plan B" if they don't acquire Anthony Davis is to try and convince Klay Thompson to sign with them for slightly less than the max this off-season, per Woj. — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) February 6, 2019

That would be the same Klay Thompson, who Wojnarowski's colleague Zach Lowe reported has no interest in taking a discount. In the words of their colleague Stephen A. Smith: Good luck!

3:18 p.m. PT: Marc Gasol's 11-year run with the Grizzlies could be coming to an end and it looks like they're making sure he stays healthy, as The Athletic's Shams Charania reports.

Sources: As active discussions continue between Grizzlies and Hornets, Marc Gasol did not travel with Memphis on their trip to Oklahoma City. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 6, 2019

1:55 p.m. PT: Warriors Outsider Grant Liffmann agrees -- Ellington seems like a great fit for the Dubs.

Now THIS is a player for the Warriors to keep an eye on https://t.co/7Q6qBzhzqH — Grant Liffmann (@GrantLiffmann) February 6, 2019

1:50 p.m. PT: Ellington's time in Phoenix appears to be short-lived. Woj reports Ellington's agent is working on a buyout for his client.

Agent Mark Bartelstein is working with the Suns to waive guard Wayne Ellington and allow him to join a playoff contender, league sources tell ESPN. Ellington is arriving with Tyler Johnson from Miami in the trade for Ryan Anderson. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2019

Ellington could be a potential fit for the Warriors on the buyout market, where GM Bob Myers said the team is expected to be aggressive.

1:30 p.m. PT: As part of the Suns-Heat trade, Miami guard Wayne Ellington will be going to Phoenix, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Here's a strong rotation trade candidate who is part of Miami/Phoenix trade: Heat guard Wayne Ellington is being sent to the Suns, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @WatchStadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 6, 2019

1:10 p.m. PT: Woj reports the deal between the Heat and Suns for Tyler Johnson is done. The Heat get Ryan Anderson in return, who still has over $20 million left on his contract for next season.

Miami is acquiring Phoenix's Ryan Anderson in the deal for Tyler Johnson, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2019

12:48 p.m. PT: Bay Area native Tyler Johnson appears close to being traded to the Phoenix Suns, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski

Miami is nearing a deal to send guard Tyler Johnson to Phoenix, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2019

11:30 a.m. PT: Players are starting to weigh in on the madness. Dejounte Murray of the Spurs has an NSFW take about his name being involved in this proposed trade.

TAKE MY NAME OUT THIS DUMB ASS TRADE!!!! 🤦🏽‍♂️ @ESPNNBA https://t.co/rF2ZjDtSAy — Dejounte Murray (@DejounteMurray) February 6, 2019

10:45 a.m. PT: According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Anthony Davis talks between the Pelicans and Lakers remain at a standstill.

The New Orleans Pelicans still haven't responded on the Los Angeles Lakers' most recent trade proposal for Anthony Davis, league sources tell ESPN. Pelicans have yet to engage L.A. on trade talks. Deadline is nearly 24 hours away. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2019

Who blinks first?

10:20 a.m. PT: The Grizzlies are looking into trading veterans Marc Gasol and Mike Conley, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times.

The Grizzlies, meanwhile, continue to press in their efforts to move Marc Gasol (Charlotte in the lead) and Mike Conley (Detroit and Utah are deeply interested but are yet to meet Memphis' asking price) — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 6, 2019

Memphis is said to be seeking multiple first-round picks in exchange for Conley ... and we have seen two deals in the last week (Porzingis and Tobias) that had teams (Dallas and Philly) willing to go to those lengths — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 6, 2019

The Grizzlies sit near the bottom of the West, so they're looking to rebuild their aging roster and stockpile young players and draft picks.

10:01 a.m. PT: It's official -- Tobias Harris is on the 76ers.

He joins a starting five with Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, Jimmy Butler, and J.J. Redick. Is that group good enough to challenge the Warriors?

8:28 a.m. PT: The Pistons and Bucks are swapping Stanley Johnson for Thon Maker, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

Pistons are finalizing a trade to send Stanley Johnson to Milwaukee for Thon Maker, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2019





Tuesday

11:57 p.m. PT: Less than two days before the trade deadline, the first big move has been made. The Clippers are sending Tobias Harris to the Clippers, reports ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, in a blockbuster that makes Philadelphia one of the best teams in the NBA on paper.