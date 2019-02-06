NBA rumors: Latest news, updates, reported deals from 2019 trade deadline

NBC Sports Bay Area staff
NBC Sports BayArea
The 2019 NBA trade deadline will have teams gunning for the Warriors, and positioning themselves for big names now or in free agency.

Keep your eyes glued to Twitter if you're an NBA fan right now. 

The 2019 NBA trade deadline has teams gunning for the Warriors, and stocking assets for an Anthony Davis trade or situating themselves for big names like Kevin Durant in free agency.

Here in the Bay Area, will the Warriors make a move to fill their final roster spot? Will the Kings find a trade partner to get them back into the playoffs?

Tune in here throughout the trade deadline for the latest news, rumors and updates before it comes to an end on Thursday at 3 p.m. ET.

Wednesday 

7:31 p.m. PT: The Kings reportedly weren't done. 

Barnes returns to Northern California, after spending the first four seasons of his career with the Warriors.

5:05 p.m. PT: The Sacramento Kings, Houston Rockets and Cleveland Cavaliers have agreed to a three-team trade that will send Iman Shumpert to Houston, Alec Burks and a second-round pick to Sacramento, and Brandon Knight, Marquese Chriss and a protected first-round pick to Cleveland.

This represents the first of possibly several moves the Kings make in what should be a busy trade deadline.

4:46 p.m. PT: Otto Porter, Jr. reportedly is leaving one franchise dwelling in the Eastern Conference cellar ... and headed to another. The Chicago Bulls reportedly acquired the Georgetown product in a deal with the Washington Wizards, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

The Kings had been linked to Porter, but they'll have to turn elsewhere by tomorrow's deadline.

4:19 p.m. PT: The Lakers reportedly have a back-up plan if they don't ultimately land Anthony Davis, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

That would be the same Klay Thompson, who Wojnarowski's colleague Zach Lowe reported has no interest in taking a discount. In the words of their colleague Stephen A. Smith: Good luck!

3:18 p.m. PT: Marc Gasol's 11-year run with the Grizzlies could be coming to an end and it looks like they're making sure he stays healthy, as The Athletic's Shams Charania reports. 

1:55 p.m. PT: Warriors Outsider Grant Liffmann agrees -- Ellington seems like a great fit for the Dubs.

1:50 p.m. PT: Ellington's time in Phoenix appears to be short-lived. Woj reports Ellington's agent is working on a buyout for his client.

Ellington could be a potential fit for the Warriors on the buyout market, where GM Bob Myers said the team is expected to be aggressive

1:30 p.m. PT: As part of the Suns-Heat trade, Miami guard Wayne Ellington will be going to Phoenix, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

1:10 p.m. PT: Woj reports the deal between the Heat and Suns for Tyler Johnson is done. The Heat get Ryan Anderson in return, who still has over $20 million left on his contract for next season.

12:48 p.m. PT: Bay Area native Tyler Johnson appears close to being traded to the Phoenix Suns, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski

11:30 a.m. PT: Players are starting to weigh in on the madness. Dejounte Murray of the Spurs has an NSFW take about his name being involved in this proposed trade.

10:45 a.m. PT: According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Anthony Davis talks between the Pelicans and Lakers remain at a standstill.

Who blinks first?

10:20 a.m. PT: The Grizzlies are looking into trading veterans Marc Gasol and Mike Conley, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times.

The Grizzlies sit near the bottom of the West, so they're looking to rebuild their aging roster and stockpile young players and draft picks.

10:01 a.m. PT: It's official -- Tobias Harris is on the 76ers.

He joins a starting five with Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, Jimmy Butler, and J.J. Redick. Is that group good enough to challenge the Warriors?

8:28 a.m. PT: The Pistons and Bucks are swapping Stanley Johnson for Thon Maker, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.


Tuesday

11:57 p.m. PT: Less than two days before the trade deadline, the first big move has been made. The Clippers are sending Tobias Harris to the Clippers, reports ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, in a blockbuster that makes Philadelphia one of the best teams in the NBA on paper. 

