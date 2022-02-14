NBA rumors: Lakers' trade offer for Celtics' Dennis Schroder revealed

Here's what Lakers offered Celtics at trade deadline for Schroder, per report originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Former Celtics guard Dennis Schroder was the subject of many rumors in the weeks leading up to the Feb. 10 NBA trade deadline before ultimately getting dealt from Boston to the Houston Rockets in a multi-player deal.

The Rockets acquired Schorder, center Enes Freedom and forward Bruno Fernando and sent center Daniel Theis -- who played in Boston the first four years of his career -- to the Celtics.

The Rockets weren't the only team interested in Schroder. According to Steve Bulpett of Heavy.com, the Los Angeles Lakers "were offering a couple of second-round picks and some minimum contracts."

This isn't a bad offer from the Lakers. The Celtics would have been able to clear Schorder's salary to get under the luxury tax and acquire a few low-value future assets in the second-round picks.

Theis helps the Celtics more in the short term, though. Celtics starting center Robert Williams has been healthy and in the lineup for most of the season, but he's battled injuries throughout his brief pro career. The addition of Theis adds valuable depth in case of injury to Williams or 34-year-old center Al Horford. Theis also has averaged close to 10 points per game over the last four years.

The Celtics' most notable move on trade deadline day was acquiring guard Derrick White from the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for wings Josh Richardson and Romeo Langford, plus a 2022 first-round pick and a top-1 protected 2028 first-round pick swap.

White has played very well for the Celtics so far, helping them beat the Denver Nuggets and Atlanta Hawks to extend Boston's win streak to eight games.