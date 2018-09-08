NBA rumors: Lakers will target Klay Thompson in 2019 free agency

Klay Thompson's said nothing indicate he wants to leave the Warriors. That won't stop other teams from trying to change his mind.

Klay Thompson's made it clear he wants to stay with the Warriors. The Golden State sharpshooter told NBC Sports Bay Area a year ago he wanted to be a part of a group that could "be known as one of the greatest teams of our era," and reiterated to the Bay Area News Group last month that he "would like to be a Warrior for life."

That doesn't mean teams won't try to convince him otherwise when he becomes a free agent in 2019.

One of those teams? LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers, Ramona Shelburne said Friday morning on ESPN Radio in Los Angeles.

"In terms of who they target next year, it's whoever wants to come," Shelburne said Friday (via NESN). "My feeling about it, my sense from just talking to people in and around this [is that] one, it's a little early, but I think they like Mychal's boy. I think that would be the guy, in terms of skillset and how that would fit. Obviously Kawhi [Leonard], he's a great player as well, but we'll see if he stays in Toronto now. But I think they like Klay [Thompson]."

Mychal Thompson played for the Lakers from 1987-1991, and currently works for the Lakers as a color commentator and for ESPNLA as a radio host. Of course, he also said last month "[y]ou can mark it down" that his son would return to the Warriors.

The younger Thompson, much like fellow potential pending free agent Kevin Durant, has said nothing to indicate he wants to leave the Bay Area. Get ready for a long year of rumors nonetheless.