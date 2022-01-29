NBA rumors: Lakers still pursuing Kings' Buddy Hield in trade

Report: Lakers still pursuing Hield trade with Kings originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Buddy Hield appears to still be garnering trade interest from around the NBA as the Feb. 10 deadline creeps closer. The Kings sharpshooter is being pursued by the Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento has been offered Talen Horton-Tucker, Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reported Friday citing league sources.

“League sources have told me the Lakers reached out to the Kings about a Talen Horton-Tucker package for Buddy Hield, still trying to make that happen. Obviously the Kings are like ‘no, we feel like there’s more lucrative deals out there.’ The Kings are gonna be active, they’ve got a whole bunch of people calling them, a whole bunch of teams calling them, they’re gonna be really active… I just don’t know that a package around Talen Horton-Tucker, even with picks, can bring you back another impact player right now. Maybe it can, maybe it can. But as of right now, I was told the Kings were like ‘no.’ But this is something where the Lakers, they’re talking to a lot of teams. That’s just one team that I know for sure that the connect was made and it was a no-go," Haynes said on the "Posted Up" podcast (H/T Lakers Nation).

The Lakers reportedly nearly came to a deal with the Kings in the offseason for Hield before the Russell Westbrook trade came together with the Washington Wizards. Kyle Kuzma even thought it was a done deal and he had been shipped to Sacramento.

Ultimately, Hield remained with the Kings and is averaging 14.9 points and 4.0 rebounds per game on 37.6 percent shooting from 3-point range. Hield ranks only behind Steph Curry with 171 made 3-pointers this season.

As the Lakers struggle to stay afloat in the Western Conference, adding a prolific shooter like Hield could boost the team's ailing roster.

LA is trying to maximize the value of Horton-Tucker, who is playing over 26 minutes a game for the Lakers despite being just 21 years old.

The Kings have been reported to be among the most active teams on the trade market, but so far there have been no moves to back up those claims.

Over the next 13 days, however, that could change.