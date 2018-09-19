NBA rumors: Lakers less appealing to Jimmy Butler because of LeBron James

This is not a good look for LeBron...

Jimmy Butler is currently a member of the Timberwolves.

But that may not be the case for much longer.

League sources told The Athletic's Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski that Butler requested a trade from Minnesota.

Less than one week before Timberwolves' training camp begins. After weeks of contemplating future in Minnesota, Butler informed Tom Thibodeau on Tuesday, sources said. https://t.co/0n882h9l1t — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 19, 2018

Tom Thibodeau has been resistant to the idea of trading Butler, we're told. With media day on Monday and training camp set to being on Tuesday, the clock is ticking. — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) September 19, 2018

Sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that Butler would prefer to be shipped to the Knicks, Nets or Clippers.

What about the Lakers?

Well, as Wojnarowski wrote on Wednesday afternoon:

Butler had once imagined playing for the Los Angeles Lakers, but LeBron James' arrival as the franchise's cornerstone made it less appealing for Butler in the prime of his career, league sources said.

Kyrie Irving demanded a trade from Cleveland, Paul George stayed in OKC, there have been rumblings that Kawhi Leonard may prefer the Clippers over the Lakers and now this.

What does this say, if anything, about LeBron James? It's all certainly....... interesting.

