NBA rumors: Lakers GM Rob Pelinka caught in lie about Warriors' Bob Myers

Before the sun rose on Tuesday, May 28, the Lakers were already a mess.

We now know that the situation is even messier than we thought.

ESPN's Baxter Holmes wrote an extensive article on the dysfunction, and one piece of information involves the Warriors.

We learned that Lakers GM Rob Pelinka -- who allegedly backstabbed Magic Johnson repeatedly -- would sometimes join in on pregame and/or halftime coaches meetings:

At least once, [former head coach Luke] Walton addressed the issue with Pelinka, telling him that his presence was, at the very least, uncomfortable, coaching staff members said.

Walton also pointed out to Pelinka that when he coached as an assistant at Golden State, Warriors GM Bob Myers didn't sit in on such meetings. Pelinka responded to Walton that he had communicated with Myers -- and that Myers was now, in the years since Walton's departure from Golden State, sitting in on these meetings.

Sources in and around the Warriors' organization told ESPN that Myers does no such thing.

It happened in March 2018, when Pelinka addressed the team at practice:

"There was one time when Kobe [Bryant], who I worked with for 18 years, was going back to play in Madison Square Garden, and he had just seen 'The Dark Knight,'" Pelinka said. "Obviously, you guys saw that movie, and he's like, 'Hey, hook me up with dinner with Heath Ledger, because he got so locked into that role. I want to know how he mentally went there.' So, he had dinner with Heath, and he talked about how he locks in for a role.

"And Kobe used some of that in his game against the Knicks."

"The Dark Knight" was released in July 2008, six months after Ledger died. A source with direct knowledge said no such arrangement was made and no dinner ever took place.

It's funny to think that after Magic Johnson stunned the basketball world by resigning as the Lakers' president of basketball operations, Myers -- who is a two-time NBA Executive of the Year and has helped build a dynasty in Golden State -- was mentioned as a possible replacement.

It sounds like even Myers wouldn't be able to fix what is broken in Los Angeles.

