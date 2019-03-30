NBA Rumors: Kyrie Irving may prefer Nets over Knicks in free agency originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Kyrie Irving won't play in Brooklyn on Saturday night in the Boston Celtics' game against the Nets .

Some folks around the league apparently could see him playing there next season, though.

Here's an interesting nugget about Irving's pending free agency the New York Daily News' Stefan Bondy shared late Friday night:

New York is expected to make a summer run at point guard Kyrie Irving, but the Brooklyn Nets are also in the running for the enigmatic champion. In fact, some sources around the league believe Irving prefers the Nets.

Bondy also noted Irving's former Cleveland Cavaliers general manager, David Griffin, said the following in a recent NBA TV interview:

"I think Brooklyn is the fit that's better for him in terms of his mindset. I think he likes what they've done there, culturally."

The 27-year-old grew up in West Orange, N.J., so if he leaves Boston, many have speculated he'll bolt to the Knicks to team up with fellow free agent Kevin Durant.

However, it appears the improving Nets -- who are on pace to make the playoffs for the first time in four seasons and have the cap space to sign a max-contract player this offseason -- would be serious players in the Irving sweepstakes (if there are any).

It's all pretty loose speculation (specifically the kind Irving would despise), but he left the door open earlier this season when he reneged on his promise to re-sign with the Celtics this summer.

