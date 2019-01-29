NBA rumors: Kyrie Irving 'genuinely interested in reuniting' with LeBron James originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Remember back in June 2017, when Kyrie Irving demanded that the Cavs trade him because he didn't want to play alongside LeBron James anymore?

The whole world was convinced that they would never be teammates again. But might Kyrie legitimately consider signing with the Lakers in July?

Well, on Tuesday afternoon, Ric Bucher of Bleacher Report wrote the following:

While the news since last summer has been largely about stars not interested in being LeBron's sidekick-George's decision to re-sign with the Thunder, Jimmy Butler not having the Lakers on his reported preferred list and Kawhi Leonard reportedly favoring the Clippers-a source close to the Celtics confirmed that Kyrie Irving is genuinely interested in reuniting with his former Cavaliers teammate. "That is for real," the source said.

The NBA is just simply the greatest. You can't make this stuff up.

About two weeks ago, Kyrie created a ton of headlines when he revealed that he reached out to LeBron to clear the air.

"I'll tell you one thing, obviously, this was a big deal for me, because I had to call Bron and tell him, I apologized for being that young player that wanted everything at his fingertips, and I wanted everything to be at my threshold," Irving told reporters. "I wanted to be the guy that led us to a championship. I wanted to be the leader. I wanted to be all that and the responsibility of being the best in the world and leading your team is something that is not meant for many people.

"Bron was one of those guys that came to Cleveland and tried to show us what it's like to win a championship. And it was hard for him and sometimes getting the most out of the group is not the easiest thing in the world.

"Like I said, only few are meant for it or chosen for it and I feel like the best person to call was him, because he's been in this situation. He's been there with me, where I've been the young guy, being a 22-year-old kid that wanted everything, wanted everything right now. Coming off an All-Star year starting and this heck of a presence coming back and now I gotta adjust my game to this guy. You take it personal but, at the end of the day, he wants what's best."

On Jan. 25, LeBron posted an Instagram story that raised even more eyebrows.

LeBron's message to Kyrie



"I know you're with him now but soon you will be mine, If I could bring it back, I'll probably press rewind" pic.twitter.com/kmI0efMJLt



— 🌟 LALeBron 🌟 (@LALeBron23) January 25, 2019

And on Monday, Yahoo's Chris Haynes reported that Anthony Davis isn't targeting the Celtics as possible trade destination because of a "growing belief of uncertainty that Kyrie Irving will not re-sign with Boston."

You think the Warriors-Lakers rivalry is spicy now? Imagine if Kyrie, LeBron, and Anthony Davis are all in Purple and Gold next season.

Anything is possible in the NBA ...

