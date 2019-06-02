NBA Rumors: Kyrie choosing between Lakers and Nets? originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The twists and turns of the Kyrie Irving saga simply will not stop until he signs his free-agent deal. The Boston Celtics' star point guard is set to hit the open market and will have a handful of teams targeting him. And at the moment, there are a number of possibilities that he seems to be considering.

However, Bleacher Report's Ric Bucher seems to think that Irving's free agent options have been narrowed down to just two. In a recent appearance on The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Bucher shared the latest rumors that he heard about Irving's free agency. And the two teams involved in the sweepstakes didn't include the Celtics.

The latest that I've heard is that it's between Brooklyn and the Lakers. And I've heard that the Lakers and Kobe Bryant - now Kobe told me, or indicated to me, that he was not involved. That he was, ‘Hey, that's their deal. I'm not part of it.' But I was told in the last 24 hours, Kobe has been busy recruiting Kyrie, in particular, to try to get him to the Lakers. Now, everything that I've heard, I would still expect that Kyrie is going to Brooklyn - that's the odds-on favorite. And if we're going to continue (to break down) real estate, he just bought a place in South Orange (New Jersey).

These destinations surely make sense for Kyrie, but they are still just rumors. Keep in mind that the New York Knicks are trying to lure both Irving and Durant to New York City as well. They may even move the No. 3 pick in the draft to help create room to sign both, so they could be an option.

Kyrie played into that a bit and caused a little stir when he was at Madison Square Garden last night for the Anthony Joshua vs. Andy Ruiz Jr. fight. However, he was just there for entertainment purposes.

And, of course, the Celtics are likely going to do what they can to bring back Irving though it's looking less and less likely in recent weeks that they will be able to do that. In fact, Jeff Goodman recently said that he would be "surprised" if Kyrie went back to the Celtics.

We'll have an answer to all of this soon, as NBA free agency is set to kick off at 6 p.m. on June 30. Until then, expect to hear a lot more buzz about potential landing spots for Kyrie.

