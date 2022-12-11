NBA rumors: Kyle Kuzma, Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby arise as Kings trade targets

Report: Kuzma, two other players arise as Kings trade targets originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 2022-23 NBA trade deadline still is about three months away, but speculation is rising that the Kings could be in the mix for three players: Kyle Kuzma, Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby.

Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus reported Sunday, citing sources, that the Kings are among four teams keeping an eye on Kuzma -- along with the Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks and Phoenix Suns.

Sacramento has been interested in Kuzma in the past, as the 6-foot-9 forward was in the middle of trade rumors involving the Kings sending Buddy Hield to Los Angeles. Eventually, the Lakers packaged Kuzma, two players and a first-round pick to the Washington Wizards for Russell Westbrook.

Kuzma is putting up career-best numbers in his sixth NBA season, logging 21.4 points and 7.7 rebounds in 26 games in Washington. He is under contract through next season and will hit free agency in the summer of 2024.

Anunoby, in his sixth season with the Toronto Raptors, is a defensive monster who can also put the ball in the basket. In 26 games this season, Anunoby is averaging 19.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 36.7 minutes. He currently leads the NBA with 62 total steals and is shooting 47.5 percent from the field. Anunoby is under contract through next season and has a $19.9 million player option for 2024-25.

Siakam, a teammate of Anunoby's in Toronto, is off to a fantastic start this season averaging a career-high 25.3 points and 8.9 rebounds. His deal doesn't expire until after the 2023-24 campaign.

All three players would significantly improve the Kings' defense under coach Mike Brown. But what would it cost?

The Kings can't trade a first-round pick until 2028 due to protections surrounding the draft pick they owe the Atlanta Hawks from their trade for Kevin Huerter. Pincus cites forward Harrison Barnes and guard Davion Mitchell as pieces Sacramento might be looking to deal. Center Richaun Holmes, who has played in just 13 of the Kings' first 24 games, or backup guard Terence Davis would also options for general manager Monte McNair to boost a potential package.

The Kings (14-10) currently stand in fifth place in the Western Conference through 24 contests. The playoffs are in reach with the current roster, but McNair proved last trade deadline that he isn't afraid to shake things up.