NBA Rumors: Kris Dunn trade still on Celtics' radar after Dennis Schroder deal

Report: Kris Dunn trade still on table for C's after Schroder deal

Is another shoe about to drop in Boston?

Free agent Dennis Schroder reportedly agreed to a one-year, $5.9 million contract with the Celtics on Tuesday, giving the team a legitimate point guard to pair with incumbents Marcus Smart and Payton Pritchard.

It's a bit crowded in Boston's backcourt, though, as the team also recently traded for Atlanta Hawks point guard Kris Dunn. Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer reported prior to Schroder's addition that the Celtics were exploring potential trades for Dunn and fellow newcomer Bruno Fernando, and now that Schroder is on board, it appears that's still a possibility.

The C's may look to trade Dunn to "ease the backcourt logjam a bit," The Boston Globe's Adam Himmelsbach reports. New Celtics coach Ime Udoka also hinted at more roster shuffling Tuesday by referring to "some of the other guys we’re looking at bringing in" when speaking about recently-added guard Josh Richardson.

The Celtics have 16 players under contract and can only begin the season with 15, but they still have roster flexibility. Jabari Parker is on a non-guaranteed deal and can be released, while Boston can enter training camp with up to 20 players.

So in theory, new president of basketball operations Brad Stevens could pursue another big move -- perhaps looking into acquiring disgruntled Chicago Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen.

What's more likely, though, is that the Celtics try to flip Dunn and his $5 million salary for a future draft asset or a backup big man on a similar deal. That route would help Boston stay under the "hard cap" for the 2021-22 season and maintain financial flexibility heading into next summer.