Warriors guard D'Angelo Russell might be the biggest name that teams are pursuing prior to Thursday's NBA trade deadline at noon PT. While the Minnesota Timberwolves have gone hard after the former All-Star, another team hasn't given up.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Wednesday that the New York Knicks are continuing to pursue a trade for D-Lo. But the Knicks' offer hasn't been enough for Golden State to accept yet.

The New York Knicks continue to pursue Warriors' star D'Angelo Russell, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. So far, Knicks haven't offered packages that would close gap on Golden State's price point. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 5, 2020

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Russell, 23, is averaging a career-high 23.8 points per game for the Warriors this season. He's also averaging 6.3 assists, 3.7 rebounds and is shooting 38.3 percent from beyond the arc.

The Warriors reportedly have moved on from their talks with the T-Wolves, but anything can happen before the deadline. Perhaps the Knicks could be a more viable suitor.

[RELATED: Why Wolves' 2021 pick is so important to Dubs in D-Lo trade]

Russell scored 32 points and dished six assists in the Warriors' only game against the Knicks this season, a 124-122 loss at Chase Center. Golden State travels to Madison Square Garden later in the season for a March 21 showdown with the Knicks.

For the first time in years, the Warriors are expected to be sellers at the deadline. Russell is the biggest fish in the sea, and plenty of teams could be calling for his services.

Programming Note: The "2020 NBA Trade Deadline Show" is coming your way this Thursday at 11:30am on the MyTeams app and on NBCSportsBayArea.com! Our NBA Insiders will analyze all of the news and rumors that could impact the Warriors heading into the Noon deadline. Don't miss it!

NBA rumors: Knicks still pursuing D'Angelo Russell trade with Warriors originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area