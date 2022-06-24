NBA Rumors: Knicks send Kemba Walker to Pistons in draft night trade

Report: Knicks trade Kemba Walker to Pistons in draft night deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New York Knicks parted ways with Kemba Walker in the first blockbuster trade of the 2022 NBA Draft.

Walker reportedly was sent to the Detroit Pistons along with No. 13 overall pick Jalen Duren. The Charlotte Hornets also were involved in the deal and received the Milwaukee Bucks' 2025 first-round pick, which Detroit acquired from the Portland Trail Blazers in Wednesday's Jerami Grant trade.

The Pistons likely won't keep Walker for long. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports the two sides are expected to discuss a contract buyout that will allow Walker to become a free agent.

Walker spent 2019-21 with the Boston Celtics before being traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the deal for Al Horford last summer. He signed a two-year deal worth $18 million with the Knicks after a buyout with the Thunder in August.

In 37 games last season with New York, Walker averaged 11.6 points and 3.5 assists per game while shooting 40.3 percent from the floor.