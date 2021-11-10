NBA rumors: Klay Thompson's rehab creating buzz around league

Report: 'Whispers' around NBA that Klay looks great in rehab originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

At 9-1, the Warriors own the NBA's best record at this early juncture and still are waiting on two important pieces to return to the fold.

Second-year big man James Wiseman could get back on the court in a few weeks, but the impending return of Klay Thompson, who has missed the past two seasons with a torn ACL and torn Achilles, has the Warriors energized and has the rest of the league wary of what Golden State can become by year's end.

While expectations should be tempered for Thompson's return, ESPN's Brian Windhorst noted that the five-time All-Star is opening eyes with how good he has looked in rehab.

"The whispers around the league right now about Klay Thompson ... they say he looks good. ... There is a real confidence in there that, especially by the end of the season, that Klay is going to be BACK back."



Last week, Warriors coach Steve Kerr admitted that Thompson's "imminent" return has given Golden State some more juice.

“Klay’s imminent return is a huge factor for our team,” Kerr said. “There’s a sense of anticipation and energy that is directly linked to Klay’s return."

When Thompson will return is not yet known, but the sharpshooting guard has progressed to playing three-on-three and is feeling great as his triumphant return nears.

"I really miss the winning," Thompson told ESPN during the Warriors' win over the New Orleans Pelicans. "I miss playing in front of the fans and then just playing basketball. I really love what I do, I always have since I was a kid. I think these last two years have given me a great sense of appreciation for the work it takes to be great. And my story is still being written, so I'm not satisfied with where my career is at. I still have many more chapters to write."

