NBA rumors: Klay Thompson could turn attention to Lakers in one scenario originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Klay Thompson and his father, Mychal, have made it clear several times over the last year: The All-Star shooting guard wants to stay with the Golden State Warriors.

But as Mychal said on 95.7 The Game last week, it's not up to Klay. It's up to the Warriors. They are the ones who have to offer the Klay a contract.

So, what if the Warriors don't offer Thompson a max contract this summer when he's set to become a free agent? That's apparently where things could change in Thompson's mind.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that if the Warriors don't offer Thompson a max contract this summer AND the Lakers are able to acquire All-NBA center Anthony Davis from the Pelicans, Thompson's "attention will be on the Lakers."

Thompson isn't the only big-time free agent the Warriors will have to think about next offseason. Two-time NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant has the ability to opt out of his contract and become a free agent as well.

Would the Warriors be willing to risk not only breaking up the Splash Brothers but watching Thompson go to a division rival? It's hard to see that happening, but there's still five months between now and July 1, so a lot can change during that time.