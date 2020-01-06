NBA rumors: Kings have tried to engage Lakers on Kyle Kuzma trade

The Kings and Los Angeles Lakers are on opposite sides of the standings this season. While Sacramento has battled injuries and a disappointingly slow start, LA sits atop the Western Conference.

These two teams do have one thing in common, though. They both have an intriguing trade option, and could possibly strike a deal with each other.

The New York Times' Marc Stein reported Monday the Kings are one of the teams that have tried to engage with the Lakers on trade talks regarding forward Kyle Kuzma. Stein also notes the Kings understand that any trade talks would have to include their versatile swingman Bogdan Bogdanovic.

Sacramento is among the teams that has tried to engage the Lakers in Kyle Kuzma trade talks, league sources say. The Kings know they would have to include sharpshooter (and soon-to-be restricted free agent) Bogdan Bogdanovic, for starters, in a Kuzma deal — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) January 6, 2020

Kuzma, 24, played under Kings coach Luke Walton for two seasons with the Lakers. The 6-foot-8 Utah product averaged 17.3 points and 5.9 rebounds per game for Walton, but has seen his numbers go down this season while playing for coach Frank Vogel.

The third-year pro is down to only 11.8 points and 3.5 rebounds per game. His 34.6 3-point percentage is up from 30.3 a season ago, but his 42.0 field goal percentage is a career-low.

Meanwhile, Bogdanovic, 27, is averaging a career-high 14.5 points per game off the bench for the Kings. He can play both guard positions and small forward, and is shooting 38.3 percent from long distance.

But Bogdanovic is a restricted free agent after this season. Kuzma, however, doesn't become restricted until after next season.

There should be plenty more rumors regarding Kuzma, the Kings and Bogdanovic before the Feb. 6 NBA trade deadline.

