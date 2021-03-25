Source: Kings trade Nemanja Bjelcia to Heat for Moe Harkless, Chris Silva

Source: Kings trade forward Bjelica to Heat for Harkless originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Kings acquired Delon Wright in a trade with the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night, but they weren't done dealing.

Sacramento has traded forward Nemanja Bjelica to the Heat for Moe Harkless and Chris Silva, NBC Sports California's James Ham has confirmed.

Sources confirm Nemanja Bjelica is on his way to Miami for Moe Harkless and Chris Silva. Kings need to clear a roster spot to make the transaction happen. Sounds like they aren't done dealing quite yet. @wojespn first — James Ham (@James_HamNBCS) March 25, 2021

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the news of the trade.

Bjelica, 32, has long been on the trade market with teams like the Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers and others reportedly showing interest. The 6-foot-11 forward is averaging 7.2 points per game this season while shooting 46.0 percent from the floor and 29.3 percent from 3-point range. Bjelica is a career 38.8 percent shooter from distance.

Harkless and Silva both are on expiring contracts, which should help the Kings as they look to clear cap space next season.