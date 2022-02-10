NBA rumors: Kings trade Marvin Bagley to Pistons in four-team deal

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Josh Schrock
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Detroit Pistons
    Detroit Pistons
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Sacramento Kings
    Sacramento Kings
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Report: Kings trade Bagley to Pistons in four-team deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Marvin Bagley era in Sacramento reportedly has ended.

On Thursday, hours before the NBA trade deadline, the Kings dealt the former No. 2 overall pick to the Detroit Pistons, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported.

Bagley going to Detroit is part of a four-team deal that includes the Los Angeles Clippers and Milwaukee Bucks, Charania reported. The Kings will acquire Donte DiVincenzo from the Bucks and Trey Lyles and Josh Jackson from the Pistons, according to Charania and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Clippers are sending Serge Ibaka to the Bucks while Milwaukee will ship Rodney Hood and Semi Ojeleye to Los Angeles. The Bucks also will get two second-round picks from the Pistons, according to Wojnarowski.

This is the second big move the Kings have made as they look to reshape their roster and make a push for the play-in tournament.

On Tuesday, Sacramento traded Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, and Tristan Thompson to the Indiana Pacers for Domantas Sabonis, Justin Holiday and Jeremy Lamb.

RELATED: Sabonis, Kings usher in new era

Dealing Bagley was an expected move. The Duke product's time with the Kings was hampered by injuries and inconsistent play, and he never was able to get out of the shadow of the Kings' decision to draft him over Luka Doncic.

In DiVincenzo, the Kings are getting a 25-year-old guard who can create his own shot and is good in transition. DiVeicenzo has struggled shooting the ball this season, converting just 33.1 percent of his shots from the field and only 28.4 percent from 3-point range. Those numbers are below his career averages of 42.4 and 34.3 percent.

Like Bagley, a chance of scenery could do DiVincenzo good and he gives Sacramento a solid guard off the bench.

Sacramento might not be done re-tooling its roster as Harrison Barnes and Richaun Holmes also could be on the move before the Noon PT deadline.

Recommended Stories