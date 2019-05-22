NBA rumors: Kings will go after Tobias Harris once free agency starts originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

The Sacramento Kings are one of the up-and-coming teams in the NBA and they have money to spend to try to improve their squad.

One of the players they could target is power forward Tobias Harris.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reported on Tuesday that the Kings are among five teams that could pursue Harris once he becomes an unrestricted free agent.

The Dallas Mavericks, Indiana Pacers, Utah Jazz and Brooklyn Nets are the other four teams that would have interest, according to the report.

The Inquirer reports that the biggest contract the Kings and any other team can offer Harris is $141 million over four years, while the incumbent Philadelphia 76ers can top that with a five-year, $188 million contract offer.

According to Spotrac.com, the Kings enter the offseason with $35.8 million in practical cap space.

Harris, who averaged a career-high 20.0 points per game this season with the Los Angeles Clippers and 76ers, would be an interesting fit with the Kings. Harrison Barnes has a player option worth more than $25 million, and the expectation is that he will exercise it. Marvin Bagley III, who was named to the All-Rookie First Team, should be the starter at power forward next season, so Harris' addition could complicate things. But at 6-foot-11, Bagley could potentially slide over to center, giving the Kings a smaller, but more dynamic lineup option.

It will be interesting to see what the Kings do this offseason. After a 39-43 season, expectations in Sacramento are high, and their odds of winning an NBA title are increasing.

Spend your money wisely, Vlade Divac.